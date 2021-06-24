PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 912,600 shares.The stock last traded at $41.31 and had previously closed at $35.83.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84.
In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
