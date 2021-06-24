PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 912,600 shares.The stock last traded at $41.31 and had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

