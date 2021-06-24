Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $69.34

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.34, but opened at $65.83. Discovery shares last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

