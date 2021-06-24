iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 6.5% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $556,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000.

IWB stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.56. 7,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $166.12 and a one year high of $239.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

