IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

