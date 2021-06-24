FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 3.9%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.38 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 11,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,654,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

