SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.87. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.