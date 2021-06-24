SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $238,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 358,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,057,633. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.