AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,898 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 265.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after purchasing an additional 473,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 858,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,420,000 after purchasing an additional 465,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.