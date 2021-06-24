NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

