United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $178,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.06. 61,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,985. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

