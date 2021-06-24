Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,878 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.53 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.07.

