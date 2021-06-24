Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $192.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $3,903,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.60. 2,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

