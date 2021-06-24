SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

SLG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,805. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 138.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 52.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $504,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

