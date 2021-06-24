Axiom Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 208.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8,975.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $27.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $684.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $658.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.57, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $639.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

