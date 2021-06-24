Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 79.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,877. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.