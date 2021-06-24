Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

