NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $955,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

TSLA stock opened at $656.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $639.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

