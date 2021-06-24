2,161 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.13. 27,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,203. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.