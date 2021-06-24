DATA Trading Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $736,216.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00615910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00077169 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

