ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,854.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $678.90 million and $9,854.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7,831.68 or 0.22765985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00102486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00167530 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.90 or 1.00131094 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

