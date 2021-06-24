YFValue Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00615910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00077169 BTC.

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

