Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 64,782 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.93. 66,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

