Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 3,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

