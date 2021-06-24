Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock traded up $13.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,516.91. 31,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,870. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,315.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $4,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 5,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

