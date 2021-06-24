Lcnb Corp Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.