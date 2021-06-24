Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 60,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045,315. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $643.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 320,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.