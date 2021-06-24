iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 357,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 129,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.82 during trading on Thursday. 570,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

