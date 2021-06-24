Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,463 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

NYSE APH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

