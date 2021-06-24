Wexford Capital LP Sells 3,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wexford Capital LP reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

