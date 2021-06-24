Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases 123,014 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,715.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 312,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,759,166. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.