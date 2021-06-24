Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 47,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

