Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 425.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,925 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$52.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,379. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.19.

