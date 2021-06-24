Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading 11.4% Higher

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.48. 384,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,326,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 557,324 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

