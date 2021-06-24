Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading 11.4% Higher

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.48. 384,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,326,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.