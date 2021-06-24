GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 5.1%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.23. Approximately 12,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,178,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

