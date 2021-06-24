Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. 42,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,742,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

