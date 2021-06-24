Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. 42,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,742,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
