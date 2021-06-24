Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $317.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

