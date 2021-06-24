Trexquant Investment LP Buys 102,859 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 508.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,859 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

