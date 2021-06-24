QS Investors LLC Sells 20,802 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.75. 14,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,685. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.