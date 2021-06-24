Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $550.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

