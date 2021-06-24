Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,409,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

