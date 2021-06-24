Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of HMOP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.