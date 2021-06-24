Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,157 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 971.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 59,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,002. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

