Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 8,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,482. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

