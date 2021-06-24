QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

