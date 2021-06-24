QS Investors LLC Purchases 13,179 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,595,808 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

