QS Investors LLC Has $19.16 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after buying an additional 893,516 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 57,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

