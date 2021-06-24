Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 16,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

