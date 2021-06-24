Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $47,153.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Arqma has a market cap of $605,925.38 and approximately $47,153.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.10 or 0.05812897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.69 or 0.01424621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00392461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00121981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.28 or 0.00649583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00382244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

