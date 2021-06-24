E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 53.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 1,844,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

