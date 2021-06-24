Playkey Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Playkey has a total market cap of $194,205.17 and $51,810.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.44 or 0.00609294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00076938 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PKTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.